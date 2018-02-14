About BJP Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

The Karnataka elections will be held on May 12. The Election Commission also said that the counting would be held on May 15.

The party is yet to announced the manifesto. You will get the highlights of the manifesto in the same page.

Karnataka elections will be a three-cornered contest with the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) also campaigning hard to return to power.

The BJP had in its 2013 manifesto promised Integrated development of Karnataka. BJP had placed "Vikasa" Manifesto for 2013 assembly election before the people of Karnataka. The party went to the polls by highlighting UPA's 2G scam, coal scam; helicopter deal.

The party had stated that more than 25 prestigious awards received from Central Government and International Organization prove that the State government has always been proactive in administrative reforms and developmental works. Central government award for designing a drinking water supply scheme is a classic example.

The manifesto listed 19 programmes, including welfare schemes to women empowerment. Also, BJP promised free laptop/Tablets to PUC and graduate students; free internet facilities at government schools and colleges. Besides, to woo women voters BJP promised Karnataka women rights commission and 50 percent reservations to women in local bodies.

BJP 2013 Manifesto

