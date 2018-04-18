Karnataka election: AIADMK to contest two seats

The AIADMK has decided to throw its hat into the electoral ring in Karnataka. The party would be fielding two candidates for the Karnataka elections which will be held on May 12. Counting will take place on May 15.

A press release, issued in the name of the party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, stated that the party wanted aspirants for the constituencies of Kolar Gold Field (reserved constituency) and Gandhi Nagar to submit their applications on Wednesday and Thursday.

The party had contested in 5 constituencies in 2013. In all, it polled just 10,208 votes.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

