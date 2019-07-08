  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka crisis: With more resignations, here is how the numbers stand

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 08: The numbers of the coalition further fell with an independent MLA, Harish tendering his resignation.

    He said that he had resigned as minister and was also withdrawing support from the H D Kumaraswamy government. He also said that if the BJP is invited to form the government, then he will extend support to the party.

    This comes in the wake of 13 MLAs already resigning last week. With these spate of resignations let us take a look at how the numbers in the Karnataka assembly stands.

    Karnataka crisis: With more resignations, here is how the numbers stand

    More KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    karnataka government congress jds coalition karnataka bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue