  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Crisis: SC to take up rebel MLAs' plea, BJP keeps close watch

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: The political crisis in Karnataka may take a new turn on Tuesday as the Supreme Court will take up the resignation and disqualification case of 15 rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition.

    Supreme Court
    Supreme Court

    The apex court, which was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12, will now hear five more lawmakers who have sought identical relief that Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar accept their resignations as well.

    Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka have moved the apex court on July 13 against the Speaker not accepting their resignations.

    Magic number 109 in Karnataka: If resignations are accepted coalition would have just 101

    These MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.

    The MLAs said, despite having submitted their resignations, they were being "threatened to support the government on the threat of disqualification" in a floor test announced by the Chief Minister on the floor of the House on July 12.

    The court had asked the Speaker to defer any decision on disqualification or resignation of the 10 MLAs for now. It is scheduled to hear the petition of these MLAs on July 16.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka supreme court

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 1:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue