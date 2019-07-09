  • search
    Karnataka crisis: 7 options before Speaker while deciding on resignation of MLAs

    Bengaluru, July 09: Amidst the looming crisis in Karnataka, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly would need to take a very important call today.

    Speaker Ramesh Kumar
    Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar

    The Speaker, Ramesh Kumar would have to decide on the resignations of the 13 MLAs from both the Congress and JD(S). There are several options before the Speaker and below let us take a look at what they are.

    1. He could immediately accept the resignations
    2. He could say that he would want to physically verify if the MLAs have really resigned
    3. He could keep the resignations in abeyance
    4. In the meantime, the government could call for a floor test
    5. A whip will be issued and if resignations are in abeyance MLAs are technically members of the Congress, JD(S)
    6. If the members disobey the whip they invite the anti-defection law
    7. The speaker can then disqualify them

