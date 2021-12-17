YouTube
    Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar apologises for comparing assembly speaker's position to rape

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Dec 17: Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologised for his "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy" remark in the Karnataka Assembly that sparked outrage.

    Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar apologises for comparing assembly speakers position to rape

    In his comments, Kumar had further likened the Speaker's position to that of a rape victim.

    Taking to Twitter, Kumar wrote, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about "Rape!" My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

    Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix as he was running short of time and wanted to wind up the discussion by 6 pm whereas the MLAs were insisting to extend the time. "I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes, yes'. That's it. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks," Kageri said laughing.

    Ramesh Kumar said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are".

    Instead of opposing the offensive remark, the Speaker and members were heard breaking out into laughter.

    Hours after his highly reprehensible remark spared outrage and furore, he apologised for the "indifferent and negligent" comment.

    Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:38 [IST]
