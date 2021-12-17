Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar apologises for comparing assembly speaker's position to rape

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Dec 17: Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologised for his "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy" remark in the Karnataka Assembly that sparked outrage.

In his comments, Kumar had further likened the Speaker's position to that of a rape victim.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar wrote, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about "Rape!" My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth! — K. R. Ramesh Kumar (@KRRameshKumar1) December 16, 2021

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix as he was running short of time and wanted to wind up the discussion by 6 pm whereas the MLAs were insisting to extend the time. "I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes, yes'. That's it. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks," Kageri said laughing.

Ramesh Kumar said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are".

#WATCH| "...There's a saying: When rape is inevitable, lie down&enjoy," ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said when Speaker Kageri, in response to MLAs request for extending question hour, said he couldn't& legislators should 'enjoy the situation' (16.12) pic.twitter.com/hD1kRlUk0T — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Instead of opposing the offensive remark, the Speaker and members were heard breaking out into laughter.

Hours after his highly reprehensible remark spared outrage and furore, he apologised for the "indifferent and negligent" comment.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:38 [IST]