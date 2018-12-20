Karnataka Cabinet: KPCC President hints at expansion as well as 'reshuffle'

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and former chief minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the cabinet with party president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

After dilly-dallying for over two months the exercise of Cabinet expansion is underway. Owing to the assembly elections in three states and bypoll in Karnataka, the the cabinet rejig was put on hold. Surprisingly, there is a possibility of cabinet 'reshuffle' as well as expansion as hinted by KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao.

After the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Belagavi, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said, "The Cabinet could be expanded and reshuffled. Both are possible. We will be meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi and taking decisions regarding this. As announced, the expansion will take place on 22nd," said Dinesh Gundu Rao, president, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee."

Also, he hinted that MLAs from North Karnataka region would get preference in the Cabinet. KPCC President agreed on the imbalance in the current government , but assured that North Karnataka will be given preference. As announced by KPCC President the Cabinet expansion will be concluded on December 22.

Currently, Congress has 22 of the 34 cabinet berths, as well as the post of deputy chief minister. JD(S) has 12 ministerial posts, including that of the chief minister. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has multiple portfolios. The caste wise allocation of portfolios is : Vokkaliga-9, Lingayat-4, SC-4, ST-1, Muslim-2, Kuruba-2, Christian-1, Reddy-1, Ediga-1, OBC-1, Brahmin-1.

Congress has to induct six MLAs and JDS only one. For Congress, the caste calculation is once again going to haunt. The party has to watch its steps so that disgruntled MLAs, especially Lingayat/Veerashaiva community leaders, should not pose threat to the coalition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.