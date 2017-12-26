Karnataka assembly elections: Parivarthana Yatra will help achieve ‘Mission 150,’ says Yeddyurappa

The BJP's chief ministerial candidate, B S Yeddyurappa has expressed confidence that his party will be able to achieve mission 150 in Karnataka. The state goes to polls in 2018.

Yeddyurappa who is leading the Parivarthana Yatra said that there is no doubt that through this rally he has been able to connect to lakhs of people. It is this rally that will ensure that the corrupt Congress government is thrown out of Karnataka, he also said.

The BJP says that the rally has gained plenty of momentum. The crowds have dramatically increased and this is a sign that the people are in favour of the BJP, the party also added.

Yeddyurappa says that mission 150 the target set will be achieved through the Parivarthana Yatra.

The rally was flagged by the BJP's national president, Amit Shah. The rally will conclude next month with an address by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the yatra, Yeddyurappa had also assured the people of North Karnataka about a resolution to the Mahadayi row. He read out a letter written by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar whereby an assurance was made that water for drinking purposes would be released.

Earlier during the rally, the Karnataka BJP's vice president, C M Udasi had said that the country will be free from the Congress after the Karnataka elections. CM Siddaramaiah claimed that the Congress government is corruption-free. But he closed the door on Lokayukta and launched ACB to get clean cheat in every scam committed by the Congress government. People are observing all these things and waiting for the assembly polls to teach them a lesson," he said.

OneIndia News