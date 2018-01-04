Karnataka assembly elections: 547 candidates may be barred from contesting

There are over 500 candidates in Karnataka who may not be eligible to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. The ECI is scrutinising documents pertaining at least 547 candidates who had contested the 2013 polls.

It has been found that these candidates have not submitted their expense details. The expense details of the campaign are supposed to be submitted to the ECI.

Once the documents are scrutinised, the commission would take a call on whether they are eligible to contest or not. While in some cases it was found that the expense details were not submitted to others the prescribed format has not been followed.

The law mandates that candidates submit their expense details within 30 days of the election results being announced. This would include details of the funds received from various sources and also the expense on the campaign. If the same is not followed the candidate can be disqualified from being a legislator and also barred from being chosen as a member of either the assembly or Parliament. The limit on expenditure for an assembly election is Rs 28 lakh.

OneIndia News