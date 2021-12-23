Karnataka Anti Conversion Bill: PDF Link, Rules, Complaints, Punishment Details, Minimum Fine and more

In a first, Transgenders can now apply for jobs in Karnataka police for PSI

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Dec 23: The controversial anti-conversion bill is being discussed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, amid stiff opposition from the Congress.

The "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021" provides for protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

Imprisonment and fine

The bill proposes for an imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST, offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000.

The proposed bill is also said to have made a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs five lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert.

With regard to cases of mass conversion, the bill proposes 3-10 years jail term and a fine of up to Rs one lakh.

Rules, Complaints, Punishment Details and more

It also states that any marriage which has happened for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa by the man of one religion with the woman of another religion, either by converting himself before or after marriage or by converting the woman before or after marriage, shall be declared as null and void by the family court or where the family court is not established, the court having jurisdiction to try such case, on a petition presented by either party thereto against the other party of the marriage.

The offense under this bill is non-bailable and cognizable.

The bill that is also being opposed by Christian community leaders insists that the persons who wish to convert to another faith shall give a declaration in a prescribed format at least 30 days in advance to the District Magistrate or the Additional District Magistrate specially authorised by the District Magistrate in this regard of his residing district or place of birth within the state.

Also the religious converter who performs the conversion shall also give thirty days advance notice in a format, to the District Magistrate or the Additional District Magistrate.

After Conversion, the concerned authority shall enter the cause in the relevant official records about conversion as well as reclassify the person converted for his entitlement to enjoy social status or to receive economic benefits from the government that he was getting prior to conversion.

This means the person who wishes to convert is likely to lose the religion of his or her origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations, sources said.

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, had said that his party will not allow the anti-conversion bill to be passed in the house.

''The bill was not introduced, discussed & passed in the cabinet meeting.The drafted bill prepared in 2016 was completely different from what the current state govt has drafted in 2021.''

We know the situation of SC/ST. They are ignored and remain vulnerable. Our intention behind bringing this bill is to protect SC/ST communities and women: Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister in Assembly

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 14:38 [IST]