Karnataka announces 14-day lockdown amid COVID-19 surge
Bengaluru, April 26: Karnataka government on Monday announced a 14-day lockdown amid COVID-19 surge. The complete lockdown in state will come into effect from tomorrow 9 pm to 10 May.
The public were allowed to purchase essential items like milk, groceries and vegetables, among others between 6-10 am. After 10 am shops will close.
During the 2 week lockdown, movement of public transport including KSRTC, Metro to remain shut while markets, schools, and other establishment have been closed.
However, construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed.
Addressing a press conference, BS Yediyurappa said "The virus is spreading aggressively across the state. It's worse than Maharashtra and Delhi. We will vaccinate people above the age of 18 years free of cost at government hospitals."
"Those above 45 years, the central government is anyway vaccinating them free of cost," the CM said.