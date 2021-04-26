YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    karnataka lockdown

    Karnataka announces 14-day lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, April 26: Karnataka government on Monday announced a 14-day lockdown amid COVID-19 surge. The complete lockdown in state will come into effect from tomorrow 9 pm to 10 May.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The public were allowed to purchase essential items like milk, groceries and vegetables, among others between 6-10 am. After 10 am shops will close.

    During the 2 week lockdown, movement of public transport including KSRTC, Metro to remain shut while markets, schools, and other establishment have been closed.

    However, construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed.

    Addressing a press conference, BS Yediyurappa said "The virus is spreading aggressively across the state. It's worse than Maharashtra and Delhi. We will vaccinate people above the age of 18 years free of cost at government hospitals."

    "Those above 45 years, the central government is anyway vaccinating them free of cost," the CM said.

    MORE karnataka NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X