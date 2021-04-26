Weekend lockdown in Karnataka begins today: Transport and guidelines on other services you need to know

Karnataka CM urges PM to supply 1,471 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh doses of Remdesivir

Karnataka weekend curfew comes into effect, to remain in force till Apr 26 morning: Metro to remain shut

Karnataka announces 14-day lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, April 26: Karnataka government on Monday announced a 14-day lockdown amid COVID-19 surge. The complete lockdown in state will come into effect from tomorrow 9 pm to 10 May.

The public were allowed to purchase essential items like milk, groceries and vegetables, among others between 6-10 am. After 10 am shops will close.

During the 2 week lockdown, movement of public transport including KSRTC, Metro to remain shut while markets, schools, and other establishment have been closed.

However, construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed.

Addressing a press conference, BS Yediyurappa said "The virus is spreading aggressively across the state. It's worse than Maharashtra and Delhi. We will vaccinate people above the age of 18 years free of cost at government hospitals."

"Those above 45 years, the central government is anyway vaccinating them free of cost," the CM said.