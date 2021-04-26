Karnataka COVID-19 crisis: Experts suggest 14-day lockdown, warn of third wave by October

COVID-19 cases range on in Karnataka as tally tops 13 lakh

Complete lockdown in Karnataka? Here’s what to expect

14-day lockdown in Karnataka: Will liquor shops be open? All FAQs answered

Karnataka Lockdown: What are the travel rules 2021?

Karnataka 14-day lockdown explained: Will exams be postponed? Can you travel by air or train?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the Karnataka government on Monday issued guidelines.

According to guidelines, the essentials shop will remain open from 6 am to 10 am every day. No public transport will be available.

Guidelines to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in State. These Guidelines shall come in to effect from 9PM on 27/04/2021 to 6AM of 12/05/2021.https://t.co/En7cO15gNX — K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, ''more than 12,000 buses have been arranged by three transport corporations to enable a significant number of people to return to their homes. These buses will be operated from Bengaluru to other parts of the state,''Karnataka Dy CM Laxman S Savadi said.

Can you travel by air or train?

Travel by air or train is also prohibited. However, scheduled flights and trains will continue to operate.

What about the exams scheduled?

Examinations of Visvesvaraya Technological University to be conducted from April 27 will be postponed, in view of 'COVID curfew' from 9pm tomorrow till 6am of May 12. However, rescheduled dates to be announced later.

What is shut during the curfew period?

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, all cinema halls, malls, gyms, sports complexes, theatres, hotels, restaurants, bars to remain closed during 'COVID curfew' from 9pm tomorrow for the next 14 days.

What about metro services and public transport?

Metro rail services to remain closed. Public transport will also remain shut.

After 10 am will shops be closed?

Yes, after 10 am shops will close