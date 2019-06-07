Kargil war veteran, detained after being declared 'foreigner', granted bail

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 07: The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to Ex-Army officer Mohammed Sanaullah, who was sent to a detention camp after a Foreigner Tribunal declared him a non-citizen.

Notices have also been issued to the Election Commission, National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities and the investigation officer of the Assam Border Police Chandramal Das.

"Fantastic news. Courts to the rescue of Army veteran who served India for thirty years and was then declared a "foreigner". At moments like these proud to be a lawyer, proud of our courts," tweeted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising, who represented Sanaullah.

The retired veteran is expected to come out of the detention camp on Saturday after completion of necessary formalities. The court hasn't quashed the earlier order of the foreigners' tribunal and hearings on the petition will continue.

Sanaullah, who had won a president's medal, was declared a "foreigner" by the Foreigners Tribunal, Kamrup, following a case registered in 2008 after his name was listed as a "D" (doubtful) voter.

After the verdict of the tribunal, Sanaullah, a resident of Kolohikash village in Kamrup district was lodged in a detention camp in Goalpara.

Sanaullah's lawyer Aman Wadud said when the Foreigners Tribunal heard the case, the retired Army personnel was deployed in Manipur and had not given any statement in court.

The Kargil war veteran's family members have decided to file a case in the Gauhati High Court against the Assam Border Police and Das for allegedly conspiring to declare Sanaullah a "foreigner".