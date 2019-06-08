  • search
    Kargil war veteran, declared foreigner released from Assam detention centre

    By
    |

    Gauhati, June 08: Mohammad Sanaullah, the retired Indian Army soldier who was declared foreigner walked out of a detention camp in Assam on Saturday, a day after the Gauhati High Court granted him interim bail.

    Mohammad Sanaullah
    Mohammad Sanaullah,

    The Gauhati High Court, which ordered his release yesterday, had also issued notices to the centre and the state government.

    Notices were also issued to the Election Commission, National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities and the investigation officer of the Assam Border Police Chandramal Das.

    The Foreigners' Tribunal at Boko had last month declared 52-year-old Sanaullah a 'foreigner', following which he was sent to the detention centre at Goalpara.

    Kargil war veteran, detained after being declared 'foreigner', granted bail

    He is among the 40 lakh people whose names were not included in the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), published last year.

    Sanaullah, who retired from the Army in 2017, was awarded the President's Medal in 2014.

    A resident of Kolohikash village in Boko area of Kamrup district, he was serving as a sub-inspector in the Assam Border Police before being declared a foreigner and dismissed from service.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
