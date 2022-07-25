Kanwar Yatra 2022 in Pics

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 25: The Kanwar Yatra is a pilgrimage organised in the Hindu calendar month of Shravana (Saavan). Saffron-clad Shiva devotees generally walk barefoot with pitchers of holy water from the Ganga or other holy rivers.

    In the Gangetic plains, the water is taken from pilgrimage sites such as Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, Sultanganj in Bihar, and Prayagraj, Ayodhya or Varanasi from Uttar Pradesh.

    Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' dance at a shelter during their pilgrimage in the month of 'Shravan', in New Delhi July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

    The yatra started on July 14 after a gap of two years owing to Covid-19 restrictions and it will end on Tuesday, July 26.

    Shiva devotees visit Haridwar and Rishikesh during the yatra to collect waters of the Ganga river and make an offering of it at Shivalayas back home. Here are a select few photos of the yatra:

    Women Kanwariyas carrying 'Kanwad' pass through a street

    Women Kanwariyas carrying 'Kanwad' pass through a street

    Jabalpur: Women Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) carrying 'Kanwad' pass through a street during the holy month of Shravan, in Jabalpur, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    Kanwariyas in Taj Mahal Backdrop

    Kanwariyas in Taj Mahal Backdrop

    Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    A Muslim man takes a selfie with a Kanwariya

    A Muslim man takes a selfie with a Kanwariya

    A Muslim man takes a selfie with a Kanwariya as he carries holy water from the Ganga river, during the 'Kanwar Yatra' in the month of 'Shravan' at Maujpur in East Delhi, Friday, July 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

    Kanwariyas carrying holy water

    Kanwariyas carrying holy water

    Kanwariyas carrying holy water walk down a road during their pilgrimage in the auspicious month of 'Shravan', in Prayagraj, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' carry holy water in Delhi

    Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' carry holy water in Delhi

    Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' carry holy water from the Ganga river during their pilgrimage in the month of 'Shravan', in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

    Kanwariyas pass through a street in Jabalpur

    Kanwariyas pass through a street in Jabalpur

    Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) pass through a street during the holy month of Shravan, in Jabalpur, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo) (

    Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' Posing for a Photo

    Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' Posing for a Photo

    Phul Chand, a native of Madhya Pradesh, poses for a picture during his 'Kanwar Yatra' at a railway station, in Patna, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Singrauli resident, father of two, is currently undertaking the ardous journey bare foot from Bihar's Sultanganj to Jharkhand's Deoghar. (PTI Photo)

    Muslims Shower Flower Petals on Kanwariyas

    Muslims Shower Flower Petals on Kanwariyas

    People belonging to Muslim community shower flower petals on Kanwariyas as they carry holy water from the Ganga river during the 'Kanwar Yatra' in the month of 'Shravan', at Maujpur in East (PTI)

    Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) pull a chariot of Lord Shiva

    Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) pull a chariot of Lord Shiva

    Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) pull a chariot of Lord Shiva as they return from Haridwar after collecting holy water from the Ganga river, during the holy month of 'Shravan', in Meerut, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

    Kanwariyas wait to board a train to reach Baidyanath Dham

    Kanwariyas wait to board a train to reach Baidyanath Dham

    Kanwariyas wait to board a train to reach Baidyanath Dham during the holy month of 'Shravan' at a railway station in Patna, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

