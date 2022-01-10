YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kannada litterateur, activist Chandrashekar Patil passes away

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jan 10: Veteran Kanna poet, playwright Prof. Chandrashekar Patil, popularly known as 'Champa', passed away on Mond, due to age related ailments. He was 83. He was considered one of the foremost voices of the Bandaya movement.

    Representational Image

    Champa was the editor of the influential literary journal Sankramana started with two of his friends Siddalinga Pattanashetti and Giraddi Govindaraj in 1964. He was known for leading many social and literary movements such as Gokak agitation, Bandaya movement, anti-Emergency agitation, agitation for the implementation of Mandal report, Farmer's movement amongst others.

    After retiring as professor of English from Karnatak University, Patil served as the President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and as the Chairman of Kannada Development Authority.

    Protesting the assassination of his friend and Vachana scholar M. M. Kalburgi, he recently returned his Pampa Award, the highest literary honour of the government of Karnataka.

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X