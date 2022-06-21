Goa SSC results to be announced on this date; how to download marksheet?

Kannada actor Diganth injures neck in Goa during adventure activity

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jun 21: Kannada actor Diganth was airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru after he suffered a serious neck injury. According to reports, the actor is learnt to have been on a family trip.

Diganth hurt himself while attempting a summersault near a beach. The 38-year-old was given first-aid in a hospital in Goa before he was airlifted to Bengaluru. He is set to receive treatment at the Manipal hospital.

Diganth, an ardent fitness enthusiast, has been injury prone as he had suffered a grievous injury on his right eye during the shoot of the Hindi film 'Ticket to Bollywood' in 2017. His cornea was damaged when a stilleto hit him on the sets.

Married to actor Aindrita Ray, Diganth is awaiting the sequel of 'Gaalipata', a film that catapulted him to popularity in the Kannada film industry. 'Gaalipata 2' releases in theatres on August 12.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 17:07 [IST]