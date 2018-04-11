Kamala Mills fire: Managers of resto-pub 1Above granted bail

Managers of resto-pub 1Above- Lisbon Lopez and Kevin Bawa, was on Wednesday granted bail by the sessions court in Mumbai. However, bail for other accused including owners of Kamala Mills were rejected.

Three separate FIRs were registered a day after the fire broke out in Kamala Mills Compound that killed 14 and injured several others. The police said the case was registered on the basis of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation report in which there were complains of illegal construction. After the incident, civic officials conducted an inquiry and found several violations, said an investigator.

The sessions court had earlier rejected their bail applications. Since then, the police have filed a charge sheet, hence, the accused have moved for bail again. So far, Vishal Kariya, connected with the 1Above owners and Utkarsh Pandey, the owner of Nirvana which supplied hookah services to Mojo's Bistro, has been granted bail.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day