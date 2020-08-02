YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kamal Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Aug 02:Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of 'Hanuman Chalisa' at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed during the event, Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said on Sunday.

    Nath to host Hanuman Chalisa recital on Ayodhya event eve

    "'Hanuman Chalisa' recital has been organised at Nathjis residence on Tuesday. He is an ardent devotee of Hanumanji. He has asked the party cadre and leaders to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' at their homes on Tuesday, Gupta said. On Saturday, Kamal Nath said a Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya with the consent of every Indian.

    Priest at Ayodhya, 15 policemen test positive for coronavirus ahead of Ram Mandir event

    Asked about the reason behind the event being organised by the former state chief minister, Gupta said Tuesday is an auspicious day. "Nothing should be read into it. It is purely a spiritual event," he said. On 'Hanuman Jayanti' in April, Nath could not hold a grand annual religious event in his constituency Chhindwara in the wake of the fall of his government, he said.

    Some years ago, Nath, who was then a member of Parliament, got a 101-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman installed in Chhindwara district, he added. In March this year, 22 rebel Congress MLAs, loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the party, leading to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in the state.

    Following the rebellion, Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister on March 20, paving the way for the BJP to return to power in the state. Since March, 25 MLAs have so far resigned from the Congress as well as the state Assembly.

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath ayodhya

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue