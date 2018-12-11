Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1170
BJP1031
IND40
OTH50
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG8815
BJP6010
IND93
OTH95
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG5213
BJP152
BSP+80
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS780
TDP, CONG+318
AIMIM25
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
    Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot first preference of high command for CM’s post in MP and Rajasthan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: After the election, the selection of chief ministerial candidates has started especially in the states where the Congress is likely to form the government that is Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

    Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot first preference of high command for CM's post in MP and Rajasthan

    Sources said that Kamal Nath is leading in the race for chief minister in Madhya Pradesh over his rival Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia while former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot may become the chief minister for the third time in the state as he is the appears to be the first choice for the post. However, the name of state party president Sachin Pilot too was in the reckoning. But Gehlot and Kamal Nath are first preference for their respective states.

    Also Read | A BJP whitewash as Congress crawls back into the Hindi heartland

    Chhattisgarh is the only state where Congress emerged strong and has won 60 seats with a clear majority. The name of state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel leader of opposition in state Assembly T S Singh Deo is in the reckoning. The meeting of the congress leader is still continuing in all these states.

    Read more about:

    kamal nath madhya pradesh chattisgarh rajasthan ashok gehlot jyotiraditya scindia Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 17:10 [IST]
