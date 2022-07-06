Kaali row: TMC likely to caution Mahua Moitra's remark

Kolkata, July 06: Facing opposition flak over party MP Mahua Moitra's controversial remarks on Goddess Kali, the Trinamool Congress leadership on Wednesday said it "in no way supports the comments" and is likely to caution her from making such statements in future.

Moitra had on Tuesday kicked up a controversy at a conclave by saying that she had every right as an individual to imagine the deity as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as each person has his or her unique way of offering prayers.

"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom," she said.

She added,"I have the freedom to do it (envision a meat-eating goddess) as much as you have the freedom to worship your god as vegetarian and white-clothed."

After her comments went viral, Moitra said her comments had been twisted by trolls as her support for a film poster shared by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai which featured the Goddess smoking.

The TMC was quick to distance itself from Moitra's statement, and condemned it on Twitter.

A senior TMC leader told PTI that,''The party has taken a serious note about it, and in no way supports such comments. Most likely, an explanation will be sought from her, and she will be cautioned from making such remarks in future.'' It had also distanced itself from the comments on Twitter.

"The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the TMC said in a Twitter post on Tuesday evening.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, TMC spokesperson and MP, said,''There is no question of backing Mahua Moitra's remark. The party did not instruct her to say those things. TMC has no relation to her comments.''

Meanwhile, TMC sources said Moitra unfollowed the party's official Twitter handle. She, however, still follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the social networking site.

"We can't comment on who is following on Twitter, and who she has decided to unfollow. Only she can talk about it," the TMC leader said.

The Bengal BJP leadership on Wednesday sought the arrest of the Krishnanagar MP for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with her contentious remarks.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 16:20 [IST]