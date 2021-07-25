YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken to visit Rajasthan Congress office today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Jul 25: AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken will be visiting the Rajasthan Congress office on Sunday.

    K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken to visit Rajasthan Congress office today

    PCC president Govind Sigh Dotasra said both the leaders will be received by the state ministers, MLAs and state office bearers of the party. He, however, clarified that no meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has been called.

    AICC general secretary (organisation) Venugopal and All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge for Rajasthan Maken arrived here on Saturday night and went to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence to hold a discussion with him.

    Bhupen Bora appointed as Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora appointed as Assam Congress chief

    Sources said the agenda of the meeting was cabinet reshuffle and other political appointments.

    After Punjab, the party high command has shifted its focus to Rajasthan, where demands for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot last year.

    More AJAY MAKEN News  

    Read more about:

    ajay maken rajasthan congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X