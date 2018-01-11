Justice Arun Mishra to hear Aircel-Maxis case

Justice Arun Mishra would now hear the Aircel-Maxis case in Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had recused himself from hearing the matter on Wednesday. The CJI, who was presiding the bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said he as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court had heard the case pertaining to 2G spectrum allocation and hence, would not like to hear the instant petitions.

Counsel of Karti Chidambaram said to the new bench, "We are happy now that you are hearing this case.' Bench replied 'don't use such type of words in front of us.We are doing our constitutional duty, not to make you happy. You must maintain the decorum of this court."

The Aircel-Maxis deal refers to a series of allegations of kickbacks in the telecom sector, which was part of the wider 2G scam. In 2011, former Aircel head C Sivasankaran complained to the CBI that he was being forced by then telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran to sell Aircel to the Malaysia-based Maxis Communications group owned by T Ananda Krishnan.

Karti and two companies, including Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Ltd (ASCPL), have challenged the ED's decision to provisionally attach their assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with alleged proceeds of crime in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

