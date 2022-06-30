YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Justice Aradhe appointed acting chief justice of Karnataka HC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 30: Justice Alok Aradhe was on Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi demits office on July 2.

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

    Justice Aradhe appointed acting chief justice of Karnataka HC

    Justice Aradhe is the senior-most judge of the Karnataka HC and will assume charge on July 3.

    Justice Awasthi retires on July 2 on the eve of his 62nd birthday.

    While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, HC judges retire at 62.

    PTI

    Comments

    More KARNATAKA HIGH COURT News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka high court

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X