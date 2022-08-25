Just keep watching: Bihar CM Nitish on CBI raids

YouTube
    Patna, Aug 25: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reacted to the CBI searches on leaders of the RJD, his new allies in power, with an eloquent reticence.

    "Ye sab dekhte na rahiye aap log, kya hota hai (just keep watching as things unfold)", was the CM's reply when journalists asked him about the raids that took place on Wednesday, hours before his government faced a trust vote.

    Raids were conducted at many places in Bihar and Delhi-NCR in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to the period when RJD president Lalu Prasad was the minister for railways.

    I don't want to become anything: Nitish Kumar on PM ambitionI don't want to become anything: Nitish Kumar on PM ambition

    Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Deputy CM, had denied that his family had stakes in an under-construction shopping mall in Gurugram that was among the more than a dozen premises raided by CBI sleuths.

    nitish kumar rjd bihar cbi politics

    X