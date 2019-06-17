Doctors in West Bengal agree to call off week-long strike

  • search
    Kokata, June 17: Junior doctors in West Bengal set to call off the week-long strike after meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    Banerjee asked police to appoint nodal officers for security of doctors at all government hospitals in the state as she met the striking medicos on Monday in a bid to end the week-long impasse.

    Junior doctors in West Bengal call off strike
    Junior doctors in West Bengal call off strike

    In the meeting, which was held at the state secretariat, a doctors' delegation apprised Banerjee of the problems they have been facing at medical colleges and hospitals and said they fear for their safety.

    Banerjee asked the police officers present in meeting to appoint nodal officers for hospitals in the state for security of doctors.

    West Bengal health secretary, MoS Chandrima Bhattacharya and other state officials were present in the meeting, besides 31 junior doctors.

    The state government which had consented to protesters demand that meeting should be held in the presence of media, allowed only two regional news channels to cover the meeting.

    The CM told the striking doctors that no doctor has been booked by the state government.

    The representatives of the joint forum of junior doctors also sought exemplary punishment for those involved in assault on doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital on June 11.

    Banerjee also directed formation of grievance redressal units in all state-run hospitals as proposed by the junior doctors.

    She said the state government has taken adequate measures and arrested five people involved in NRS incident.

