Jr NTR tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, May 10: Junior NTR has tested positive for the coronavirus. He said that he and his family have gone into self-isolation and requested his fans to not worry.

"I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry, I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe(sic)," he tweeted.

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of his pan-India film RRR, also featuring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. The film directed by renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli is slated to release on October 13, 2021, in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments, RRR is set in the backdrop of the 1920's pre-independent India. The period drama is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, which will be essayed by Ram Charan and Tarak respectively.

On the other hand, Tarak will be joining hands with Koratala Siva for #NTR30. Presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film will hit the theatres on April 29.