Journalists told not to report in Mangaluru on protests: Cops say they don’t have ids

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mangaluru, Dec 20: Several journalists in Mangaluru have been told to stop reporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protests.

Around 30 journalists have been told by the police not to report on the protests. Several of them were questioned by the police and asked to stop reporting on the protests that broke out in the city.

The police however say that most of them lacked valid identification cards. The police said that it is necessary for journalists to posses a valid identification. When it was found that they did not have them, they were stopped, the police also added.

The anti citizenship law protests broke out in Mangaluru on Thursday and two persons died in the violence. There is heavy security deployed in Mangaluru and the neighbouring areas. The police have warned of stringent action against those who resort to violence.