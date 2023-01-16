Joshimath: SC asks petitioners to approach Uttarakhand HC to seek relief

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Supreme Court has refused to hear a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala was hearing the petition filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, on roads and fields. Many houses have tilted and are sinking, locals said.

On January 10, the top court had refused urgent hearing of the plea, saying there are "democratically elected institutions" to deal with the situation and all important matters should not come to it. It had listed Saraswati's plea for hearing on January 16.

The plea has also sought direction to the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in these challenging times. "No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the plea by the Seer said.

