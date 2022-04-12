YouTube
    JNU violence: Education ministry seeks report

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 12: The Union Education Ministry has sought a report on the violence that broke out in the JNU campus on Ram Navami.

    Earlier the Delhi Police registered separate FIRs based on complaints received by two rival student groups in connection with a clash on the JNU campus over non-vegetarian food being served in a hostel mess and alleged disruption of Ram Navami puja, news agency PTI reported.

    This comes a day after the two groups clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel allegedly over the issue.

    Police said Monday that two FIRs have been registered on the complaints received from both the groups and that they have received 20 medico-legal cases so far from the students injured in the violence.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that they received a complaint early Monday morning from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unknown ABVP students.

    "Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

    Further investigation is on to collect factual or scientific evidence and identify the culprits," he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 13:37 [IST]
