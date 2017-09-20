JNU teachers, students move Delhi HC challenging dissolution of GSCASH

New Delhi, September 20: In opposition to varsity administration's decision on disbanding GSCASH and forming the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) instead, a section of JNU teachers and students have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the move.

The administration had in its 269th Executive Council meeting held on Monday ordered for dissolution of an independent body GSCASH (Gender Sensitisation Against Sexual Harassment).

Ever since the administration announced the decision in a circular that was issued a week ago by the Registrar, the students and teachers were up in arms against the move.

The circular had also ordered for putting on hold polls for electing student representatives to GSCASH. However, the petitioners, three teachers and three students - Prof. Madhu Sahni, Prof. Rajat Dutta, Prof. Hemant Adlakha, Ritika Kar, Rituraj Sharma, and Sonam Goyal - today approached the Delhi High Court by filing a writ petition with the help of legal team led by Indira Jaising, senior advocate, Supreme Court.

The petitioners have sought quashing of the office orders superseding the GSCASH by the ICC and the Registrar's circular putting elections to GSCASH on hold, JNUTA President Ayesha Kidwai said in a statement.

As an urgent application, the petitioners have asked for a stay on the operation of the suppression order and a direction to JNU to preserve all records of GSCASH from 1999 till date in consultation of GCASH.

The statement said that they have also asked for the court to allow the elections for student representatives scheduled for the 22.09.2017 to be held in accordance with law.

