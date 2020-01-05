News India live

Violence at JNU: ‘Masked mob’ attacks students, teachers; JNUSU president injured

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 05: Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President was attacked on campus after some "masked" persons entered the JNU's Sabarmati and thrashed the students with sticks and rods on Sunday.

The incident took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up", said Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union.

#WATCH Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president & students attacked by people wearing masks on campus. 'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?... ABVP go back,' can be heard in video. (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/gYqBOmA37c — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?... ABVP go back,' can be heard in the video posted by ANI.

The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.

"Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students. They have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU", read a tweet from the students' union's official handle.

The situation inside the campus is normal. Extensive flag march conducted by police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points, says Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya. "We strongly condemn brutality unleashed agst students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to DEL to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU," tweets Mamata Banerjee. Flag march being conducted inside JNU campus, situation under control, says Delhi Police as reported by PTI. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweets, "Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on JNU attack: "Horrifying images... government wants universities to be safe spaces. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take stock of situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University; Joint CP rank official to investigate and submit a report. It is shame on our democracy. TMC delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi headed to Delhi to show solidarity with students:WB CM on JNU violence. HRD Ministry seeks immediate report from JNU registrar on situation at campus. 18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in head, abrasions among others. Investigations are underway. Delhi Police says flag march being conducted inside JNU campus, situation under control. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear. The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 5, 2020 Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal tweeted, "The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable." Students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. Entering new phase of state-sponsored terrorism in India: NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan, National President of NSUI, said, "The state-sponsored terror attack on JNU today by ABVP under direct orders from BJP & Amit Shah with the protection of Delhi Police shows up to which extent the Government can fall to suppress students. ABVP goons armed with lathis, hammers, sickles, sticks, acid bottles went on a rampage in JNU. While their girl brigade dragged students from girls hostel to beat them up for asking for reversal in fees hike. If this is Modiji's new India, and this is his way of expressing his brute fascist will through violence and anarchy; I including every member of my NSUI will stand up against them till our last breath. We are entering a new phase of State-sponsored terrorism in India. And only Modi-Shah-RSS is to be blamed for it." What is police doing: Chidambaram If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government.



This is beyond belief. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 5, 2020 What is police doing: Chidambaram Delhi Police says it has entered JNU campus on request of university administration to restore law and order. Meamwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Delhi blamed Left student activists behind violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. "Police should immediately stop violence, restore peace", says Kejriwal Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter about the JNU violence and said, "How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" Last thingto expect, says Yogendra Yadav "This is the last thing you expect. Delhi police are at the gate and under their protection the assault is going on. This is a premeditated attack. I was told that it is in the presence of the SHO of the locatility that the ABVP goons entered the campus," says Yogendra Yadav. The JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru students union) is protesting inside the campus against the hostel fee hike for over one month. Jamia coordination committee has called for a gathering at ITO condemning the attack on JNU students. Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President was attacked on campus by masked men.

