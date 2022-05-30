YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JNU student booked for allegedly molesting fellow student

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 30: The Delhi Police has registered a case against a JNU student for allegedly molesting a fellow student, an official said on Sunday.

    The case was lodged on the complaint by a third year student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday, the Delhi Police said in a tweet, according to news agency PTI.

    JNU student booked for allegedly molesting fellow student
    Representational Image

    "A case has been registered U/S 354A/509 IPC at PS Vasantkunj North following a complaint of molestation from a JNU 3rd yr student. Accused, who is her known college mate has joined the investigation. Further probe is on," it tweeted.

    The accused is also an activist of the All India Students Association (AISA), the police said.

    On Saturday, AISA had said the complaint had been forwarded to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment for enquiry and the activist in question had been told not to participate in organisational activities.

    "The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act," a group of women claiming to be JNU students said in a statement.

    "The survivor is also being conveyed through classmates about conspiracies to defame and slut-shame her and her credibility from the grapevine," their statement further read.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More JNU News  

    Read more about:

    jnu delhi police

    Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion