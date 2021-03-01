JNU allows final-year MPhil students on campus

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 01: Further reopening its campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Sunday said all final-year MPhil students who require access to the premises for submitting their dissertation on time will be allowed entry from March 8. The university has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.

    "The reopening of all authorised canteens except 'Mughal durbar' and food court have been allowed with immediate effect, besides railway reservation counter and service providing shops like hair saloon, cobblers and xerox outlets," the varsity said in an official order.

    Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester MPhil and MTech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening.

