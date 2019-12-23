  • search
    JMM-Congress cross majority mark, BJP still single largest party

    Ranchi, Dec 23: Within two-and-half hours into counting of votes by Election Commission, the electoral water of Jharkhand looks a little clear.

    The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is emerging as the single-largest party in the state but is falling short of a majority. While Congress-JMM+ is holding an edge over the BJP so far by crossing the majority mark 43 seats. The magic number to form the government is 41. As per the current trends, the BJP would need 12 more for a majority.

    Among the major things that might sound surprising is the role of kingmaker which can either be played by All Jharkhand Students's Union's Sudesh Mahato and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)'s Babulal Marandi.

    Did non-tribal CM, anti-incumbency sink the BJP in Jharkhand?

      Considering the position of Marandhi and his nearness to both the Congress and BJP, JVM-P has not opened its cards. So, in case there is a fractured mandate and BJP needs support to form the government in the state, JVM-P too can play the role of a kingmaker just like AJSU.

      Meanwhile, Congress-JMM alliance's face Hemant Soren is trailing from Dumka. Raghubar Das, who is in a close contest with Saryu Rai (BJP rebel) has so far managed to maintain a marginal lead.

      While counting began at 8 am, the first result would be out at 1 pm. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and the lowest round at two seats, Chandankyari and Torpa.

      Monday, December 23, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
