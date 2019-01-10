JKBOSE Class 12 re-evaluation: Know steps to check here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

JKBOSE Class 12 re-evaluation: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has started the process of re-evaluation for the class 12 exams. The process is only for the students of class 12 of Jammu region winter zone. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation on the official website, jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 12 re-evaluation: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in

Visit the official website, Step 2: If you see a landing page with the result click, 'visit homepage'

If you see a landing page with the result click, 'visit homepage' Step 3: On the homepage, click on 'JKBOSE 2019 revaluation process' link in the right-hand corner

On the homepage, click on 'JKBOSE 2019 revaluation process' link in the right-hand corner Step 4: A new page will open, log-in using registration

A new page will open, log-in using registration Step 5: Apply for the subject you want to apply

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

JKBOSE has recently announced class 12 Jammu and class 10 Kashmir winter zone result on its website - jkbose.ac.in.