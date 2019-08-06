  • search
    J&K UT: Now J&K IPS, IAS cadre will have to be scrapped

    New Delhi, Aug 06: One of the key changes that would be effected, now that Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory is the change in the J&K IPS and IAS cadre.

    Owing to this change the J&K cadre for the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service will have to be scrapped. The civil service cadre would be part of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGUMT) cadre.

    In addition to this, since Section 370 has been scrapped, the state will not have a separate flag. Earlier both the State and National Flag were hoisted side by side. The red flag of Jammu and Kashmir had three stripes, representing the three regions of the erstwhile state- Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The plough on the flag represented the farmer. The flag was made the official one by state constituent assembly in 192

    The scrapping of Article 370 also meant that the separate Constitution of J&K ceases to exist.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
