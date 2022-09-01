YouTube
  • search
Trending Ganesh Chaturthi Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    J&K: Two JeM terrorists gunned down in Sopore

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Sep 01: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

    The encounter broke out in the Bomai area of Sopore town Wednesday night after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.

    J&K: Two JeM terrorists gunned down in Sopore

    He said two terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel in the operation. A civilian also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

    Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounterTwo LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

    The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, a senior police officer said, adding that the duo was planning attacks on civilians.

    "Killed JeM terrorists were categorised & identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore & Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

    Comments

    More TERRORISTS News  

    Read more about:

    terrorists encounter jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X