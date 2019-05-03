  • search
    J&K: 3 terrorists gunned down in Shopian

    Srinagar, May 03: Security forces on Friday gunned down three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, said reports. The search operations are still said to be underway.

    ANI reported that weapons and warlike stores have been recovered.

    On April 28, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who carried out a recent attack on a police post in Srinagar's Chanpora. Terrorists were arrested from Wathora area of Budgam district. The attack had taken place on April 26 in which a cop had suffered injuries in the firefight.

    On April 25, two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammua and Kashmir.

    After losing terrorists at a rapid pace, ISI looks to tap Kashmiris outside

    In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the Army gunned down 41 terrorists, which also included the masterminds of the attack. After suffering heavy losses in the wake of its commanders being killed in encounters, the JeM leadership wants to start afresh in the Valley. There is a directive by the leadership to look for more recruits.

