J&K: Terrorist gunned down in Baramulla

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, June 22: Security forces on Saturday gunned down a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The gunbattle began this morning in the forest area of Boniyar in Baramulla, said reports.

The gunbattle went on for over an hour after which the forces shot a terrorist dead. Body of one terrorist has been recovered. The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained. It is not yet known how many terrorists were involved in the gunbattle. As per reports, the operation is over.

On June 18, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) affiliated terrorists - Sajjad Maqbool Bhat and Tauseef - who were involved in the February 14 Pulwama terrorist attack were neutralized by the security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. One Army jawan was also martyred during the encounter.

On June 17, terrorists targeted an Army vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.