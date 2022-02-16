What does the meeting between Taliban and Jaish-e-Mohammad mean for India

J&K SIA gets cracking, nets 10 JeM operatives

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: The newly created State Investigation Agency has arrested 10 'overground workers' (OGWs) of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrests were made after the SIA conducted raids at various locations in South and Central Kashmir.

The SIA had launched a probe following which the 10 terrorists were identified. They were part of sleeper cells of the JeM.

They had been told to work independently and none of them knew each other.

"The module, whose members were organised into sub-modules in the form of verticals so that in the event of detection of one member, the bigger network does not get compromised, had been painstakingly discovered through discreet surveillance, in which corroborative intelligence capable of being converted into admissible evidence in court was used to ascertain and confirm the JeM membership of these individuals,",an official quoted by PTI said.

The SIA is the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency and other central agencies. The SIA shall take such other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases, the order when thr SIA was formed said.

The SIA shall comprise a Director and other officers and employees who are deputed by the government from time to time, the order read. All officers in charge of the police stations shall mandatorily intimate the the SIA immediately upon registration of terrorism related cases, the order also said.

Where upon intimation under section 6 of the NIA Act, the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, the DGP of J&K shall having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of the investigation and other relevant factors, determine in consultation with the SIA whether the case is fit to be probed by the SIA, it further said.

However in case of time during the investigation, if there is a difference of opinion the DGP shall take a decision, while recording the reasons in writing, the order by the home department read.

It also said that in such cases, where the investigation is not transferred to the SIA, the PHQ shall ensure that the SIA is kept informed about the progress of the probe at regular intervals preferably on a fortnightly basis. The SIA shall also be the agency for probe and trial of offences in cases which are transferred to the state government in terms of section 7 of the NIA Act, the order also said.

(With PTI inputs)