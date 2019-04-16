J&K: Militants hurl grenades at NC Leader in Kashmir

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Apr 16: Militants attacked a residence of National conference leader Ashraf Bhat by firing UBGL Grenade in Pulwama's Tral on Tuesday.

The incident happened when NC's Anantnag Parliamentary seat candidate Hasnain Masoodi was adressing workers and the Grenade exploded outside the residence.

At the time of attack, a number of NC leaders and activists had assembled for a poll meeting.

However, no loss or damage has been reported so far.

The police said it is ascertaining the facts at the spot.