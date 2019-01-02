J&K Gov briefed about security situation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Jammu, Jan 2: The chief of the Army's Northern Command, Lt Gen. Ranbir Singh, called on Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday and briefed him about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said.

Singh briefed Malik about the prevailing security situation along the forward areas and the hinterland, operational preparedness of the Army for anti-terrorist activities and measures being taken for ensuring safety and security of people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), the spokesperson said.

The Governor emphasised on sharp vigil along the LoC and IB and maintenance of high ethical standards during discharge of duties.