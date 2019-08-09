J&K: Curfew to be eased for Friday prayers, Yechury, D Raja detained

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 09: There has been an ease in restrictions ahead of the Friday prayers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said that people are being allowed to pray within their neighbourhood, but should not venture out of their local area. The Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid will not be observed as the gates remain shut.

Meanwhile CPI (M) leader, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja have been detained at the Srinagar Airport and his movement has been curtailed.

Sitaram Yechury has being detained at Srinagar Airport and not allowed to move anywhere. This despite the fact that he had informed the administration about his visit to meet CPIM MLA MY Tarigami who is not well & other party workers.

We strongly protest this illegal detention, the CPI (M) said in a tweet.

Heavy security has been place as the government is anticipating trouble in the wake of Article 370 being scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir being divided into two Union Territories, the other being Ladakh.

An assessment of the situation would be available tomorrow after Friday prayers. National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval has been in the Valley assessing the situation. He has held a series of meetings and even interacted with locals and security forces on Wednesday.

Sources say that the curfew may be relaxed in some areas. However Section 144 would remain in place. However it is clear that internet and mobile services will not be restored.

On Wednesday, Doval reached out to civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. A video of the NSA which was shot just before the presidential order that defanged Section 370 shows his speaking with the locals and explaining how this move would benefit them in the long run.