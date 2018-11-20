J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district

Srinagar, Nov 20: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector. Three shells have landed near Poonch brigade headquarters.

Earlier on Nov 12, a soldier of the Indian Army was killed and another injured by a Pakistani sniper along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

On November 6, a soldier was injured when he was hit by a sniper from across the border at Kalal in Noushera sector of Rajouri, while a BSF jawan was injured in a separate incident of firing by Pakistan along the LoC in the Manjakote area of the Rajouri-Poonch sector Friday.

On October 21, three soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir light infantry regiment and two heavily-armed infiltrators, believed to be members of the Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan army, and terrorists, were killed in Sunderbani sector.