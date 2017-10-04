Jio Phone delivery status: Here is when you will get it

The delivery of 6 million Jio Phone began on Sunday. However many who booked it did not get the delivery of the 4G handset.

Some of the customers might get the phone after others because the deliveries of the low-cost 4G handsets will begin from rural areas and small towns before urban centres, according to a report in news agency PTI. This is happening possibly because the Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said that the Jio Phone will bridge the digital divide between rural and urban India. Therefore, delivery of Jio Phone is taking place in rural areas and small towns.

According to the official response by Jio Care on Twitter, all the deliveries of Jio Phone will be completed by Diwali festival. This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 19, hence as per Jio Care response, all the customers may get the phone before the festival.

OneIndia News