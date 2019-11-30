Jharkhand polls 2019 Updates: 1st phase election total voters turnout is 62.87%
Ranchi, Nov 29: As the first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday, the naxals blew up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district. However, no injuries have been reported so far. Polling for Phase 1 ended in the evening and the total voters turnout for the first phase of elections was 62.87% today.
In all 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters will cast their ballot today.
4:32 PM, 30 Nov
Total voters turnout for the first phase of elections is 62.87%.
3:38 PM, 30 Nov
Polling for Phase 1 ends
3:06 PM, 30 Nov
The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission (EC) officials told.
3:06 PM, 30 Nov
Around 46.83 per cent votes were cast till 1 pm on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies, amid sporadic incidents of violence in some districts, officials said.
2:22 PM, 30 Nov
Clashes between BJP and Congress supporters have been reported from Kosiyara village of Chainpur. Congress accused BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia and his supporters of looting the booths.
1:52 PM, 30 Nov
Polling percentage at 48.83% in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls till 1 pm.
Queues of voters outside a polling booth in naxal affected area of Kanhachatti in Chatra district.
12:55 PM, 30 Nov
The Bhawanathpur constituency has the maximum of 28 contestants, while Chatra has the lowest with nine.
12:52 PM, 30 Nov
The agitators broke the window panes of a police vehicle after a candidate allegedly tried to enter the polling booth, he said, adding, the situation was quickly brought under control.
12:52 PM, 30 Nov
Palamau Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Shantanu Agrahari said a minor clash broke out between two groups near a polling station at Kosiyara in Daltonganj assembly constituency during the first phase of voting on Saturday, reports PTI.
12:42 PM, 30 Nov
BJP National Working President JP Nadda appeals the locals to vote. Election is underway to 13 constituency in the first phase of polls in Jharkhand.
12:02 PM, 30 Nov
Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said peaceful polling is underway in all the 13 constituencies.
People cast their votes at a polling booth in Chatra
11:48 AM, 30 Nov
"Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," tweeted PM Modi.
11:47 AM, 30 Nov
Around 21.4 % voting percentage was recorded across 13 constituencies in Jharkhand.
11:42 AM, 30 Nov
At least 18 political leaders with significant clout in their respective constituencies have switched parties after being denied Assembly poll tickets in Jharkhand - a record in the state's 19-year history.
11:41 AM, 30 Nov
PM Narendra Modi in a tweet appealed the voters to come out and vote in large numbers.
11:10 AM, 30 Nov
Long queues of women voters seen at a polling station at Garu in Manika assembly constituency.
10:44 AM, 30 Nov
At Ambawtikar and Ashram school booths in Latehar assembly seat, voting started late after the EVM developed technical snag.
10:36 AM, 30 Nov
Brisk voting is underway at several polling stations in Jharkhand.
10:08 AM, 30 Nov
11.2% votes had been cast till 9 am in 13 assembly seats during the first phase of election in Jharkhand, according to the Election Commission.
This moment is very valuable, says CM Raghubar Das.
9:39 AM, 30 Nov
Garhwa has recorded 11 per cent voting,
Bhawanathpur 10 per cent till 9 am.
9:37 AM, 30 Nov
Vishrampur has recorded 9.5 per cent voting, Chhatarpur 10.08 per cent
Hussainabad and 9.07 per cent till 9 am.
9:33 AM, 30 Nov
Lohardaga recorded 11.68 per cent voting,
Daltonganj 10.07 per cent and Panki 9.02 per cent till 9 am.
9:21 AM, 30 Nov
The voter turnout in Jharkhand was 7.12 per as recorded at 9 am on Saturday.
9:20 AM, 30 Nov
Deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan says voting not affected.
9:19 AM, 30 Nov
Naxals blow up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district. No injuries reported.
12:57 AM, 30 Nov
Jharkhand polls 2019 will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23.
12:57 AM, 30 Nov
Seats, for which polling will take place, are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.
12:58 AM, 30 Nov
The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.
12:58 AM, 30 Nov
The assembly polls in the Naxalism-affected state were held in five phases in 2014 as well.
12:58 AM, 30 Nov
Thirteen constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, 20 in the second phase, 17 in the third, 15 in the fourth phase and 16 constituencies will go to polls in the fifth phase.
1:02 AM, 30 Nov
The BJP is in power in the state, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.
1:02 AM, 30 Nov
Chief Minister Raghubar Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state, long plagued by fractured mandate and unstable governments.
6:42 AM, 30 Nov
15 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase I.
6:42 AM, 30 Nov
87 (46 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 85 (45 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 13 (7 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 4 candidates have not declared their age.
6:42 AM, 30 Nov
Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 6 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 16.97 crores, 12 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 4.33 crores, 13 JVM(P) candidates have average assets of Rs 2.35 crores, 12 JD(U) candidates have average assets of Rs 1.50 crore and 3 AJSU Party candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.39 crore.
6:43 AM, 30 Nov
Among the major parties 3 (100 per cent) out of 3 candidates analysed from AJSU Party, 5 (83 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 9 (75 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, 7 (54 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) and, 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates from JD(U) have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.
6:43 AM, 30 Nov
Out of the 189 candidates, 59 (31 per cent) are crorepatis.
6:43 AM, 30 Nov
There are 7 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase I, having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections.
6:44 AM, 30 Nov
Among the major parties, 3 (50 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP, and 3 (23 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
6:44 AM, 30 Nov
Among the major parties, 4(67 per cent) out of 6 candidates analysed from INC, 6 (46 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 5 (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from JD(U), and 4 (33 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
6:44 AM, 30 Nov
26 (14 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
6:45 AM, 30 Nov
Out of 189 candidates analyzed, 44 (23 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in Jharkhand.
6:45 AM, 30 Nov
The fate of 189 candidates would be decided today.
6:46 AM, 30 Nov
The constituencies that would poll today are Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur
7:02 AM, 30 Nov
Polling is underway at Jharkhand. The fate of 189 candidates will be decided today. 13 constituencies go to vote today.
7:20 AM, 30 Nov
Polling has been normal so far. No glitches reported as yet.
7:23 AM, 30 Nov
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has appealed to the people to vote in large numbers. Your vote is important for the development of the state, Das also said.
8:04 AM, 30 Nov
The BJP is seeking a second term. The party is against the JMM-Congress combine.
Visuals from voting at a government school in Lohardaga.
8:15 AM, 30 Nov
Home minister and BJP president Amit Shah urged people to vote in maximum numbers to keep Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism.
8:16 AM, 30 Nov
झारखंड को भ्रष्टाचार व नक्सलवाद से मुक्त रखने और यहाँ विकास की गति को बनाये रखने के लिए पुनः एक स्थिर, निर्णायक और पूर्ण बहुमत वाली सरकार आवश्यक है। प्रथम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर झारखंड को विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर रखने में योगदान दें।
"To keep Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism and to maintain the pace of development here again a stable, decisive and absolute majority government is necessary. I appeal to all the voters of the first phase to contribute in keeping Jharkhand on the path of development by voting in maximum numbers," Shah tweeted in Hindi.
8:29 AM, 30 Nov
Jharkhand voters will now air complaints about poll-related issues by dialling 1950.
8:33 AM, 30 Nov
Voting is underway in 13 seats of Jharkhand in the first phase of the Assembly election.
8:33 AM, 30 Nov
Among these are several constituencies in Naxal-affected areas, namely Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika (Latehar district), Panki and Daltonganj (both in Palamu district).
8:42 AM, 30 Nov
Key candidates in the fray are state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat.
Key candidates in fray in Phase 1
Prominent candidates in the fray are Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon, and AJSU's Radhakrishna Kishore.
