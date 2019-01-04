Jharkhand: Maoist killed in an encounter with security forces in Chatra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 4: A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra area on Friday. The security forces have recovered one INSAS rifle.

Earlier on December 4, security forces arrested four Maoists from a jungle in Latehar district and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, a police officer said. The Maoists belong to the Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI), the police officer said.

Two foreign-made rifles, 379 bullets and Naxal literature were recovered from them, the SP said. The Maoists were identified as Gulab Yadav, Rakesh Paswan, Ravi Yadav and Pawan Yadav, the SP said.