JeM module in J&K was planning suicide attack: Sources

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The bustling of a terror module in Jammu and Kashmir has come as a major relief for the security agencies. This module of 5 members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was planning a major attack in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Intelligence agencies have been warning for long that the members or the JeM would look to strike big in J&K. All the members are from Hazaratbal and have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir.

JeM plotted series of strikes in New Delhi using virtual numbers

Following the arrest, the police recovered from them, Gelatin Rods/Sticks 143, Secondary Expolsives 07, Silencer 01, Detonators 42, Body Vest laden with Expolsives and Ball bearings 01, BAOFENG Walkie Talkie with Remote Trigger of IED- 01, CD Drive 01 partially damaged, Desi Small arm Weapon 01, Hammer (Engraved with MMT sold seal on it) 01, Walkie Talkie BEOFENG 01,HiW (Hi-Waote) Batteries 03, Battery Charger 01, On-Off Switch 01, Pouch 01, Coils 03, Expolsive Type material 03 packets, Ruck Sack Bag (American Tourister) 01, Tape rolls 04 and Nitric acid bottle 2.5 litres 01.

The recoveries that have been made suggest that the terrorists were planning an attack of a very big nature. They were planning a big hit on an Army installation, a source part of the investigation informed OneIndia. The source also added that they do not rule out the possibility of a suicide attack.

The attack was being timed with Republic Day, the source further added.

Possibility of strikes by JeM high says latest intelligence assessment

The Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet that two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day. Five terror operatives arrested. Huge explosive material recovered.