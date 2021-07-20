Explained: Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon

Here is why people want Jeff Bezos to stay in Space and not return to earth

Jeff Bezos' trip to space: Where to watch Blue Origin spaceflight today?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 20: Within a fortnight after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space aboard his VSS Unity, Jeff Bezos, former Amazon chief, is set to go 100 kilometres above the surface of Earth on Tuesday.

According to reports. the billionaire is hitching a ride on his company Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft that will lift off at 6.30 PM from the high desert plains of West Texas.

18-year-old to join Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin's 1st passenger spaceflight

The spacecraft will carry Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old former pilot Wally Funk and 18-year-old teen Oliver Daeman beyond the Karman Line, where they will get to experience the breathtaking view of the blue planet before parachuting back to Earth.

The flight will last for 10 minutes from launch to landing and there will be no trained astronauts navigating the spacecraft as it lifts off.

Where to watch Blue Origin Space flight?

Blue Origin will host a pre-launch mission briefing live from Launch Site One that will be broadcast on https://www.blueorigin.com/. The briefing will provide final details about Tuesday's human flight mission, including updates on vehicle readiness, flight and safety preparedness, and astronaut training.

Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that the company has maintained that Blue Origin's Launch Site One is in a remote location in the West Texas desert and there are no on-site public viewing areas in its vicinity. The company will also post all the updates on its Twitter feed.

The live broadcast of the flight will be available on the company's website.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 13:48 [IST]